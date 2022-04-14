Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Congressional Delegation visits NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 2]

    Congressional Delegation visits NSA Souda Bay

    GREECE

    04.14.2022

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220414-N-AH609-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 14, 2022) U.S. House of Representatives delegation members visit Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Crete, Greece, to learn more about the installation and its mission within the U.S. European Command area of responsibility on April 14, 2022. The delegation, led by California Rep. Salud Carbajal and consisting of members of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Appropriations Committee, received a capabilities briefing from U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt and NSA Souda Bay Commanding Officer Rafael Facundo. They also took a familiarization tour of NSA Souda Bay facilities and the Marathi NATO Pier Facility. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    This work, Congressional Delegation visits NSA Souda Bay [Image 2 of 2], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Crete
    Greece
    NSA Souda Bay
    Team Souda

