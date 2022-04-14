Congressional Delegation visits NSA Souda Bay

220414-N-AH609-1001-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 14, 2022) U.S. House of Representatives delegation members visit Naval Support Activity Souda Bay in Crete, Greece, to learn more about the installation and its mission within the U.S. European Command area of responsibility on April 14, 2022. The delegation, led by California Rep. Salud Carbajal and consisting of members of the House Armed Services Committee and the House Appropriations Committee, received a capabilities briefing from U.S. Ambassador to Greece Geoffrey R. Pyatt and NSA Souda Bay Commanding Officer Rafael Facundo. They also took a familiarization tour of NSA Souda Bay facilities and the Marathi NATO Pier Facility. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

