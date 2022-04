Cpl. Oscar Cantu prepares to lift an AH-64 Apache Attack Helicopter during phase maintenance at Storck Barracks, Germany, April 14, 2022.



Cpl. Cantu has been selected to receive the CW4 Bob Wylie Award for AH64 Apache Aircraft maintenance excellence. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Taylor Criswell)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2022 Date Posted: 04.14.2022 04:29 Photo ID: 7142496 VIRIN: 220414-A-DC982-002 Resolution: 4032x2268 Size: 2.08 MB Location: ILLESHEIM, DE Hometown: FORT HOOD, TX, US Hometown: HOUSTON, TX, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Fort Hood Soldier selected for prestigious aviation award [Image 2 of 2], by CPT Taylor Criswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.