    ERSS 27 Conducts Walking Blood Bank [Image 3 of 4]

    ERSS 27 Conducts Walking Blood Bank

    ARABIAN GULF

    04.13.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Task Force 51/5th Marine Expeditionary Brigade

    ARABIAN GULF (March 30, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 27 and the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) conduct a blood bank drill in the Arabian Gulf, March 30. The drill was conducted to establish a functional and efficient walking blood bank program aboard the Puller in collaboration with ERSS 27. The Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.14.2022 02:14
    Location: ARABIAN GULF
    Navy
    Marines
    USS LBP
    ERSS 27

