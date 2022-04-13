ERSS 27 Conducts Walking Blood Bank

ARABIAN GULF (March 30, 2022) – Sailors assigned to Expeditionary Resuscitative Surgical System Team 27 and the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Lewis B. Puller (ESB 3) conduct a blood bank drill in the Arabian Gulf, March 30. The drill was conducted to establish a functional and efficient walking blood bank program aboard the Puller in collaboration with ERSS 27. The Puller is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to ensure maritime stability and security in the Central Region, connecting the Mediterranean and Pacific through the Western Indian Ocean and three strategic choke points.

