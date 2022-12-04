Coast Guard assists 4 mariners aboard disabled vessel 180 miles off Hawaii

The crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Jospeh Gerczak assists four mariners aboard the disabled 38-foot sailing vessel Shyska 180 nautical miles off Hawaii Island, April 13, 2022. The vessel became disabled after damage to its rudder and the Joseph Gerczak crew towed the vessel until repairs were made at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard photo courtesy of the Coast Guard Cutter Joseph Gerczak/Released)

