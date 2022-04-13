NORFOLK, Va. (April 13, 2022) - Command Master Chief Zachary Pryor, assigned to Naval Medical Forces Atlantic, presents a challenge coin to Quartermaster 2nd Class Katherine Barker, assigned to the Afloat Training Group, at the Afloat Training Group Navigation Training Center, April 13, 2022. Naval Medical Forces Atlantic provides well-trained medical experts, operating as high performance teams, to project medical power in support of naval superiority. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Levi Decker.)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 20:27 Photo ID: 7142236 VIRIN: 220413-N-KC192-1104 Resolution: 2498x1751 Size: 1.07 MB Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, ATG Sailor of the Quarter Awarded Challenge Coin by NMFL Command Master Chief, by PO2 Travis Decker, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.