Date Taken: 04.12.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 18:23 Photo ID: 7142070 VIRIN: 220413-A-IT218-002 Resolution: 4608x4000 Size: 3.28 MB Location: CA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Army civilian fitness program thriving at Presidio of Monterey [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.