Katilynn Snow, head of the Employment Readiness Program at the Presidio of Monterey, participates in the Army’s Civilian Fitness and Health Promotion Program at Ord Military Community, Calif., April 13.
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 18:23
|Photo ID:
|7142069
|VIRIN:
|220413-A-IT218-001
|Resolution:
|3808x3040
|Size:
|3.24 MB
|Location:
|CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Army civilian fitness program thriving at Presidio of Monterey [Image 2 of 2], by Winifred Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Army civilian fitness program thriving at Presidio of Monterey
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT