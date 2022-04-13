Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Department of Homeland Security recognizes 20 employees at award ceremony in Coast Guard Air Station Miami [Image 1 of 3]

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2022

    Photo by Seaman Eric Rodriguez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas clapping at an awards ceremony at Coast Guard Air Station Miami, Florida, April 13, 2022. DHS hosted an awards ceremony at Air Station Miami to recognize employees for their outstanding contributions where 20 employees received a Secretary’s Award. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Seaman Eric Rodriguez)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 18:43
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Department of Homeland Security recognizes 20 employees at award ceremony in Coast Guard Air Station Miami [Image 3 of 3], by SN Eric Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USCG
    DHS
    Air Station Miami

