Retired U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Michael Murphy, an Invictus Game competitor participates in training for rowing April 9, 2022 on Fort Belvoir, VA. Team U.S is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair ruby, and a driving challenge. (U.S Army photo by Cpl. Cody Nelson)

