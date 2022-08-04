Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BEAR Base Embraces Diversity [Image 3 of 6]

    BEAR Base Embraces Diversity

    HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski 

    49th Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen from the 635th Materiel Maintenance Squadron participate in a team building exercise during Diversity Day at the Basic Expeditionary Airfield Resource Base on April 8, 2022, Holloman Air Force Base, New Mexico. During this specific exercise, airmen were given taboos from different cultures and had to guess what taboo belonged to which culture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Nicholas Paczkowski)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 17:12
    Location: HOLLOMAN AIR FORCE BASE, NM, US 
    Holloman AFB
    Diversity Day
    BEAR Base

