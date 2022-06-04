Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    172nd Command Teams Embodies Commitment to Servant Leadership

    172nd Command Teams Embodies Commitment to Servant Leadership

    JACKSON, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.06.2022

    Photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann 

    172nd Airlift Wing

    Former and present commanders and command chief master sergeants of the 172nd Airlift Wing gathered to serve lunch to Airmen and full-time staff at the Wing’s dining facility on April 6, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.06.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022
    Location: JACKSON, MS, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 172nd Command Teams Embodies Commitment to Servant Leadership [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    National Guard
    172nd Airlift Wing
    Mississippi National Guard
    Mississippi Air National Guard

