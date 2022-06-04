Former and present commanders and command chief master sergeants of the 172nd Airlift Wing gathered to serve lunch to Airmen and full-time staff at the Wing’s dining facility on April 6, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann)
|Date Taken:
|04.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 17:01
|Photo ID:
|7141982
|VIRIN:
|220406-Z-HF355-1145
|Resolution:
|5925x3383
|Size:
|2.33 MB
|Location:
|JACKSON, MS, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 172nd Command Teams Embodies Commitment to Servant Leadership [Image 4 of 4], by 1st Lt. Kiara Spann, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
172nd Command Teams Embodies Commitment to Servant Leadership
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT