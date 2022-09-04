Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCBH CO throws first pitch for U of H baseball game

    MCBH CO throws first pitch for U of H baseball game

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, talks to Rich Hill, The Rainbows baseball coach, at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa versus University of California Riverside baseball game, Les Murakami Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 9, 2022. Koumparakis was invited to throw the first pitch during the pre-game festivities, which served as an opportunity to engage with the community and maintain the longstanding relationship between the University of Hawaii and MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

    Date Taken: 04.09.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 17:24
    Photo ID: 7141978
    VIRIN: 220409-M-I0954-1127
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 5.16 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US 
