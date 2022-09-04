MCBH CO throws first pitch for U of H baseball game

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Speros Koumparakis, commanding officer, Marine Corps Base Hawaii, talks to Rich Hill, The Rainbows baseball coach, at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa versus University of California Riverside baseball game, Les Murakami Stadium, Honolulu, Hawaii, April 9, 2022. Koumparakis was invited to throw the first pitch during the pre-game festivities, which served as an opportunity to engage with the community and maintain the longstanding relationship between the University of Hawaii and MCBH. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Chandler Stacy)

