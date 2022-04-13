Pentagon Press Secretary John F. Kirby speaks with members of the Pentagon Press during a press briefing, the Pentagon, Washington, D.C., April 13, 2022. (DoD Photo by U.S. Air Force TSgt. Jack Sanders)
|Date Taken:
|04.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 16:09
|Photo ID:
|7141898
|VIRIN:
|220413-D-XI929-2007
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|30.34 MB
|Location:
|WASHINGTON, DC, US
This work, Pentagon Press Briefing [Image 10 of 10], by SSgt Jackie Sanders, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
