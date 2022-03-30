Public affairs representatives from Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division gather during the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 30, 2022. Pictured are: Nick Brezzell, photographer and videographer; Kelley Stirling, head, Congressional and Public Affairs Branch; Edvin Hernandez, public affairs specialist; Monica McCoy, visual information specialist; and Kristin Behrle, art director, senior graphic designer and multimedia specialist.

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.30.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 15:56 Photo ID: 7141843 VIRIN: 220330-N-N1810-0003 Resolution: 1000x814 Size: 571.74 KB Location: NORFOLK, VA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium focused on building networks [Image 2 of 2], by Evan Crawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.