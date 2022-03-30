Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium focused on building networks [Image 2 of 2]

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.30.2022

    Photo by Evan Crawley 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Public affairs representatives from Naval Surface Warfare Center Carderock Division gather during the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium in Norfolk, Virginia, on March 30, 2022. Pictured are: Nick Brezzell, photographer and videographer; Kelley Stirling, head, Congressional and Public Affairs Branch; Edvin Hernandez, public affairs specialist; Monica McCoy, visual information specialist; and Kristin Behrle, art director, senior graphic designer and multimedia specialist.

    Date Taken: 03.30.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 15:56
    Photo ID: 7141843
    VIRIN: 220330-N-N1810-0003
    Resolution: 1000x814
    Size: 571.74 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium focused on building networks [Image 2 of 2], by Evan Crawley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    22-18
    NUWC Division Newport
    Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium

