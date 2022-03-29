Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium focused on building networks [Image 1 of 2]

    Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium focused on building networks

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    03.29.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Newport

    Meghan Stoltzfus, deputy director of Corporate Communications at Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, asks a question during a discussion held on March 29, 2022 as part of the 2022 Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium held in Norfolk, Virginia. The symposium brought more than 400 Navy public affairs professionals together to increase professionalization, alignment, and leadership of the public affairs community.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 03.29.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 15:56
    Photo ID: 7141842
    VIRIN: 220329-N-FC783-0001
    Resolution: 1000x448
    Size: 394.73 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium focused on building networks [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium focused on building networks
    Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium focused on building networks

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium focused on building networks

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    22-18
    NUWC Division Newport
    Navy Public Affairs Worldwide Symposium

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT