PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) Capt. Joe Staud, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, a member of the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), left, examines the man overboard indicator (MOBI) TX-104 transmitter on a MK-1 life preserver worn by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christine Jovan, a native of San Francisco, during an INSURV evaluation aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 11, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 15:55
|Photo ID:
|7141841
|VIRIN:
|220411-N-UL813-2116
|Resolution:
|4233x2817
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 13 of 13], by PO3 Christina Himes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
