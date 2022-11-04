USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) Capt. Joe Staud, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, a member of the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), left, examines the man overboard indicator (MOBI) TX-104 transmitter on a MK-1 life preserver worn by Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Handling) Airman Christine Jovan, a native of San Francisco, during an INSURV evaluation aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 11, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

