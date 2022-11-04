Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 11 of 13]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Christina Himes 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) Capt. Bryan Schultz, a native of Pace, Florida, left, and Capt. Joe Staud, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, both members of the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), inspect cranial helmets on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during an INSURV evaluation, April 11, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

