USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) Capt. Bryan Schultz, a native of Pace, Florida, left, and Capt. Joe Staud, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, both members of the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), inspect cranial helmets on the flight deck aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2) during an INSURV evaluation, April 11, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)

