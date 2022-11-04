USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) Capt. Joe Staud, a native of Virginia Beach, Virginia, a member of the Board of Inspection and Survey (INSURV), right, inspects a MK-1 life preserver worn by Airman Luke Pawlowski, a native of Ellaville, Georgia, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), during an INSURV evaluation, April 11, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Christina Himes)
