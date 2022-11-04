Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 8 of 13]

    USS Essex Underway Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Donita Burks 

    USS Essex-LHD 2

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) Seaman Brandin Womack, a native of Springfield, Missouri, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), reinforces a line during sea and anchor operations, April 11, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 15:54
    Photo ID: 7141836
    VIRIN: 220411-N-YB310-1159
    Resolution: 5176x3697
    Size: 1.1 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations
    USS Essex Underway Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVY
    Amphibious
    ESSEX
    LHD2
    LHD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT