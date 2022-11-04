PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) Seaman Brandin Womack, a native of Springfield, Missouri, assigned to amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), reinforces a line during sea and anchor operations, April 11, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7141836
|VIRIN:
|220411-N-YB310-1159
|Resolution:
|5176x3697
|Size:
|1.1 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
