USS Essex Underway Operations

PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) Seaman Greg Lauron, a native of Los Angeles, right, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jojo Delacruz, a native of Hercules, California, reinforce a line during sea and anchor operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 11, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)

