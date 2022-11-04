PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) Seaman Greg Lauron, a native of Los Angeles, right, and Boatswain’s Mate 3rd Class Jojo Delacruz, a native of Hercules, California, reinforce a line during sea and anchor operations aboard amphibious assault ship USS Essex (LHD 2), April 11, 2022. Essex is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Donita Burks)
|Date Taken:
|04.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 15:54
|Photo ID:
|7141835
|VIRIN:
|220411-N-YB310-1139
|Resolution:
|4538x3241
|Size:
|1015.48 KB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Essex Underway Operations [Image 13 of 13], by SN Donita Burks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT