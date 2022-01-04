Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    914th Maintenance group wins AFRC 2021 Maintenance Effectiveness Award

    914th Maintenance group wins AFRC 2021 Maintenance Effectiveness Award

    NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, UNITED STATES

    04.01.2022

    Photo by Peter Borys 

    914th Air Refueling Wing

    Members of the 914 th Maintenance Group stand in front of a KC-135R Stratotanker inside a hangar April 1, 2022 at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The maintenance group won the 2021 Air Force Reserve Command Maintenance Effectiveness Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.01.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 13:08
    Photo ID: 7141408
    VIRIN: 220401-F-YZ899-0034
    Resolution: 3300x1856
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US
    Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US
    Hometown: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 914th Maintenance group wins AFRC 2021 Maintenance Effectiveness Award, by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    914th AMXS
    KC-135R
    Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station
    Maintenance Effectiveness award
    914th MXS
    914th MXG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT