Members of the 914 th Maintenance Group stand in front of a KC-135R Stratotanker inside a hangar April 1, 2022 at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The maintenance group won the 2021 Air Force Reserve Command Maintenance Effectiveness Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)
|Date Taken:
|04.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 13:08
|Photo ID:
|7141408
|VIRIN:
|220401-F-YZ899-0034
|Resolution:
|3300x1856
|Size:
|4.26 MB
|Location:
|NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US
|Hometown:
|BUFFALO, NY, US
|Hometown:
|NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 914th Maintenance group wins AFRC 2021 Maintenance Effectiveness Award, by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS
