Members of the 914 th Maintenance Group stand in front of a KC-135R Stratotanker inside a hangar April 1, 2022 at the Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station, New York. The maintenance group won the 2021 Air Force Reserve Command Maintenance Effectiveness Award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Peter Borys)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.01.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 13:08 Photo ID: 7141408 VIRIN: 220401-F-YZ899-0034 Resolution: 3300x1856 Size: 4.26 MB Location: NIAGARA FALLS ARS, NY, US Hometown: BUFFALO, NY, US Hometown: NIAGARA FALLS, NY, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 914th Maintenance group wins AFRC 2021 Maintenance Effectiveness Award, by Peter Borys, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.