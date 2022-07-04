Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Fighter Wing Airmen return home from UAE [Image 3 of 3]

    1st Fighter Wing Airmen return home from UAE

    JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Airmen from the 1st Fighter Wing, 633d Air Base Wing and 192 Wing return home after a deployment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 7, 2022. The Airmen conducted a short-notice tasking in support of a deployment of F-22 Raptors from the 27th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Fighter Wing Airmen return home from UAE [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #F-22 #raptor #1stFighterWing

