U.S. Airmen from the 1st Fighter Wing, 633d Air Base Wing and 192 Wing return home after a deployment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 7, 2022. The Airmen conducted a short-notice tasking in support of a deployment of F-22 Raptors from the 27th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 12:23
|Photo ID:
|7141347
|VIRIN:
|220407-F-VD052-1021
|Resolution:
|2400x1412
|Size:
|518.13 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE LANGLEY-EUSTIS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1st Fighter Wing Airmen return home from UAE [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Ceaira Tinsley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT