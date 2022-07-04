1st Fighter Wing Airmen return home from UAE

U.S. Airmen from the 1st Fighter Wing, 633d Air Base Wing and 192 Wing return home after a deployment at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, Apr. 7, 2022. The Airmen conducted a short-notice tasking in support of a deployment of F-22 Raptors from the 27th Fighter Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Ceaira Tinsley)

