    Warrior Wellness: AFW2 program meets with LRAFB personnel [Image 2 of 7]

    Warrior Wellness: AFW2 program meets with LRAFB personnel

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Airman Isabell Nutt 

    19th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Patches provided by the Air Force Wounded Warrior (AFW2) program lay on a table during a brief at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, April 11, 2002. The AFW2 program provides concentrated non-medical care and support for combat wounded, ill and injured Airmen and their families as they recover and transition back to duty or into civilian life. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman Isabell A. Nutt)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 11:20
    Photo ID: 7141225
    VIRIN: 220411-F-VL365-1103
    Resolution: 4515x3004
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Wellness: AFW2 program meets with LRAFB personnel [Image 7 of 7], by Amn Isabell Nutt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Wounded Warrior
    AFW2
    LRAFB

