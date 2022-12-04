GHWB Completes a Mentor, Train, Evaluate (MTE) Evolution

220412-N-SY758-1098 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2022) Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Jesse Jolley, assigned to USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), inventories medical tools for a simulated appendectomy surgery during a mentor, train, and evaluate evolution (MTE), April 12, 2022. The MTE evolution is designed to evaluate and assess ship’s medical department. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

