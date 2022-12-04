Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    GHWB Completes a Mentor, Train, Evaluate (MTE) Evolution [Image 6 of 11]

    GHWB Completes a Mentor, Train, Evaluate (MTE) Evolution

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.12.2022

    Courtesy Photo

    Carrier Strike Group 10

    220412-N-SY758-1062 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 12, 2022) The surgical team aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) complete a simulated appendectomy surgery during a mentor, train, and evaluate evolution (MTE), April 12, 2022. The MTE evolution is designed to evaluate and assess ship’s medical department. George H.W. Bush provides the national command authority flexible, tailorable war fighting capability through the carrier strike group that maintains maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Brandon Roberson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 11:13
    Photo ID: 7141212
    VIRIN: 220412-N-SY758-1062
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 715.8 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    TAGS

    Medical
    Navy Medicine
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB
    MTE

