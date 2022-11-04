Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    KAFB welcomes new AFRL Skywave lab [Image 5 of 5]

    KAFB welcomes new AFRL Skywave lab

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Team Kirtland members attend the Air Force Research Laboratory Skywave Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 11, 2022. After the ceremony, guests were invited to enjoy refreshments and a guided tour of the new lab. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

    TAGS

    ribbon cutting ceremony
    AFRL
    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Air Force Research Laboratory
    Big Base Bigger Mission
    Team Kirtland

