KAFB welcomes new AFRL Skywave lab

U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Felt, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), Space Vehicles Directorate director and presiding official, speaks during the AFRL Skywave Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 11, 2022. The AFRL Skywave Lab is a new 3,500 square foot laboratory built to support long term collecting and analyzing of data in a climate controlled, stable and isolated environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

Date Taken: 04.11.2022 Date Posted: 04.13.2022 Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US