KAFB welcomes new AFRL Skywave lab

U.S. Air Force Col. Eric Felt, Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) Space Vehicles Directorate director and presiding official, and Todd Parris, AFRL Geospace Environment Impacts and Applications Branch chief, cut a ribbon during the AFRL Skywave Lab ribbon cutting ceremony at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., April 11, 2022. The new AFRL Skywave Lab enables members of Team Kirtland to perform research required to prepare and provide future generations of military space systems a broad range of space-based services. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Karissa Dick)

