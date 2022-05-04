220405-O-N7874-1026-NO MEDITERRANEAN SEA (Apr. 04, 2022) The Nimitz-class aircraft Carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75) transits the Mediterranean Sea. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is currently on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security, and defend U.S., allied and partner interest in Europe and Africa. (Photo by Petty Officer Marius Vaagenes Villanger / Norwegian Armed Forces.)

