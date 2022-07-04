Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    One last spur ride [Image 3 of 7]

    One last spur ride

    CAMP HUMPHREYS, SOUTH KOREA

    04.07.2022

    Photo by Capt. Frank Spatt 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Lt. Col. Eric Megerdoomian assesses the spur ride candidates, also known as "shave tails," before they board a CH-47 helicopter.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.07.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 08:27
    Photo ID: 7140783
    VIRIN: 220407-A-TR140-181
    Resolution: 3648x5472
    Size: 4.56 MB
    Location: CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, One last spur ride [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    One last spur ride
    One last spur ride
    One last spur ride
    One last spur ride
    One last spur ride
    One last spur ride
    One last spur ride

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Aviation Spur Ride

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT