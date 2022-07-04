Lt. Col. Eric Megerdoomian assesses the spur ride candidates, also known as "shave tails," before they board a CH-47 helicopter.
|Date Taken:
|04.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.13.2022 08:27
|Photo ID:
|7140783
|VIRIN:
|220407-A-TR140-181
|Resolution:
|3648x5472
|Size:
|4.56 MB
|Location:
|CAMP HUMPHREYS, KR
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, One last spur ride [Image 7 of 7], by CPT Frank Spatt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
