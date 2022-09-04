Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Invictus Games Hague 2020 [Image 2 of 4]

    The Invictus Games Hague 2020

    FORT BELVOIR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Cpl. Zachary Myers 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Wounded Veterans prepare to compete in the 2022 Invictus Games by training in the volleyball event during the 2022 Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, April 9, 2022. Team U.S. is a part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery field, indoor rowing powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting, volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a driving challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zachary Myers)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Invictus Games Hague 2020 [Image 4 of 4], by CPL Zachary Myers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    The Hague
    Invictus Games
    IG22
    Invictus Team US
    ASRP
    Recover And Over Come

