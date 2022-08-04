The Invictus Games Hague 2020

Retired U.S. Sgt. 1st Class Josh Olsen, Team U.S., stretches at practice, during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at Fort Belvoir, Virginia on April 8, 2022. Team U.S. is part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in this multi-sport event featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a driving challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. Zachary Myers)

