Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    GRF Boat Operations [Image 1 of 3]

    GRF Boat Operations

    UNITED STATES

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Trenton Edly 

    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)     

    Sailors assigned to USS Gerald R. Ford’s (CVN 78) deck department conduct small boat operations in the Atlantic Ocean, April 11, 2022. Ford is underway in the Atlantic Ocean conducting carrier qualifications and strike group integration as part of the ship’s tailored basic phase prior to operational deployment. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Trenton Edly)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.13.2022 05:45
    Photo ID: 7140668
    VIRIN: 220411-N-GN815-1009
    Resolution: 4092x2728
    Size: 817.83 KB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, GRF Boat Operations [Image 3 of 3], by SA Trenton Edly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    GRF Boat Operations
    GRF Boat Operations
    GRF Boat Operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Boat Operations
    USS Gerald R. Ford (CVN 78)
    Sailors
    US Navy
    GRF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT