    MA1 Ellis' retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 2]

    MA1 Ellis' retirement ceremony

    GREECE

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    220408-O-AH609-1002-GR NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (Apr. 8, 2022) Naval Support Activity Souda Bay held a retirement ceremony on Apr. 8, 2022, for Master-at-Arms 1st Class Gregory W. Ellis to celebrate his 22 years of dedicated military service in the U.S. Navy. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore base that enables U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where they are needed when they are needed to ensure security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Konstantinos Fantaousakis/Released)

    This work, MA1 Ellis' retirement ceremony [Image 2 of 2], by Konstantinos Fantaousakis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

