    18th MUNS hosts local community to pray at monuments

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.09.2022

    Photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    Local community members are escorted through Baker Gate at the 18th Munitions Squadron munitions storage area at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 10, 2022. 18th MUNS have not been able to sponsor community members onto Kadena since 2019, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Gary Hilton)

