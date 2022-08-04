Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Invictus Games The Hague 2020 [Image 6 of 12]

    The Invictus Games The Hague 2020

    FORT BELVIOR, VA, UNITED STATES

    04.08.2022

    Photo by Cpl. P.J. Siquig 

    Army Recovery Care Program

    Retired U.S. Army Capt. Dandy Wilson, Team U.S., assembles a wheel at wheelchair rugby practice, during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at Fort Belvoir, Virginia on April 8, 2022. Team U.S. is part of more than 500 participants from 20 countries who will take part in this multi-sport event featuring ten adaptive sports, including archery, field, indoor rowing, powerlifting, swimming, track, sitting volleyball, wheelchair basketball, wheelchair rugby, and a driving challenge. (U.S. Army photo by Cpl. P.J. Siquig)

