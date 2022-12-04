Athletes on Team U.S. play wheelchair basketball during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at Fort Belvoir, Va., April 12, 2022. The Invictus Games are composed of 15 nations, over 500 military competitors, competing in 10 sporting events April 16-22, 2022.

Date Taken: 04.12.2022
Location: FORT BELVOIR, VA, US