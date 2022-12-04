Retired U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman Third Class Michael Diaz and U.S. Special Operations Command Chief Petty Officer Phillip Fong participate in wheelchair rugby scrimmages during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at Fort Belvoir, Va.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 21:14
|Photo ID:
|7140219
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-YF138-455
|Resolution:
|4537x3025
|Size:
|1.02 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
