    Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp [Image 3 of 11]

    Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp

    UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Melissa Espinales 

    U.S. Army Training and Doctrine Command

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Kenneth Guinn and U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Kevin Greene participate in Wheelchair Basketball scrimmages during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at Fort Belvoir, Va.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 21:14
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp [Image 11 of 11], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Invictus Games
    IG22
    Invictus Team U.S.

