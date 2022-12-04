The wheelchair basketball team scrimmages during the Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp at Fort Belvoir, Va.
|Date Taken:
|04.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 21:14
|Photo ID:
|7140216
|VIRIN:
|220412-F-YF138-298
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.64 MB
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Invictus Games Team U.S. Training Camp [Image 11 of 11], by Melissa Espinales, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT