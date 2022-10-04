220410-N-CD319-2055 EAST CHINA SEA (APR. 10, 2022) Gunners Mate 2nd Class Emmanuel Lacanne is awarded a Navy Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)
|Date Taken:
|04.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 20:25
|Photo ID:
|7140211
|VIRIN:
|220410-N-CD319-2055
|Resolution:
|1200x800
|Size:
|211.69 KB
|Location:
|EAST CHINA SEA
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT