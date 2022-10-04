Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    Awards Ceremony

    EAST CHINA SEA

    04.10.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Tristan Cookson 

    USS Sampson (DDG 102)

    220410-N-CD319-2055 EAST CHINA SEA (APR. 10, 2022) Gunners Mate 2nd Class Emmanuel Lacanne is awarded a Navy Achievement Medal during an awards ceremony aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Sampson (DDG 102). Sampson is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations to enhance interoperability with alliances and partnerships while serving as a ready-response force in support of a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Tristan Cookson)

    This work, Awards Ceremony [Image 5 of 5], by PO3 Tristan Cookson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Sampson
    Combat Readiness
    Navy
    Destroyer
    Awards Ceremony
    East China Sea

