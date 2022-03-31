Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    93rd MP Bn. 'Crossed Pistols' event shares Soldier life with spouses

    FORT BLISS, TX, UNITED STATES

    03.31.2022

    Photo by David Poe 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    A 93rd Military Police Battalion noncommissioned officer chats with fellow War Eagle Soldiers and their spouses at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 31, 2022. As part of the battalion’s Crossed Pistols event, thanks to experts from across the unit, spouses got the chance to spend the day on the 93rd MP Bn. footprint and experience a day in the life of their Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Public Affairs)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 93rd MP Bn. 'Crossed Pistols' event shares Soldier life with spouses, by David Poe, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

