93rd MP Bn. 'Crossed Pistols' event shares Soldier life with spouses

A 93rd Military Police Battalion noncommissioned officer chats with fellow War Eagle Soldiers and their spouses at Fort Bliss, Texas, March 31, 2022. As part of the battalion’s Crossed Pistols event, thanks to experts from across the unit, spouses got the chance to spend the day on the 93rd MP Bn. footprint and experience a day in the life of their Soldier. (U.S. Army photo by David Poe, Fort Bliss Public Affairs)

