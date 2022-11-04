Makin Island Flight Operations

220411-N-IV962-1015



PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 11. Pilots perform deck landing qualifications to practice repeated shipboard takeoffs and landings. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

Date Taken: 04.11.2022