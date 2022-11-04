Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 1 of 2]

    Makin Island Flight Operations

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    04.11.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nadia Lund 

    USS Makin Island (LHD 8)

    220411-N-IV962-1015

    PACIFIC OCEAN (April 11, 2022) – An MV-22 Osprey, assigned to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 362, prepares to land on the flight deck of amphibious assault ship USS Makin Island (LHD 8), April 11. Pilots perform deck landing qualifications to practice repeated shipboard takeoffs and landings. Makin Island is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 3rd Fleet. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nadia Lund)

    Date Taken: 04.11.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 18:02
    Photo ID: 7139993
    VIRIN: 220411-N-IV962-1015
    Resolution: 4400x3143
    Size: 1.73 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Makin Island Flight Operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 Nadia Lund, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

