    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Senators

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Senators

    YOKOSUKA, JAPAN

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Seaman George Cardenas 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)

    220412-N-RC359-1180 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2022) U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin from Maryland meets with Sailors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During his time aboard, Cardin toured the ship’s hangar bay, flight deck and bridge alongside U.S. Sen. John Cornyn from Texas and guests. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 18:01
    Photo ID: 7139981
    VIRIN: 220412-N-RC359-1180
    Resolution: 4800x3200
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, JP 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Senators [Image 13 of 13], by SN George Cardenas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CVN 76
    Japan
    Ronald Reagan
    Senators
    U.S. Navy
    Yokosuka

