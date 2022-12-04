USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Hosts Senators

220412-N-RC359-1180 YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 12, 2022) U.S. Sen. Ben Cardin from Maryland meets with Sailors on the flight deck of the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76). During his time aboard, Cardin toured the ship’s hangar bay, flight deck and bridge alongside U.S. Sen. John Cornyn from Texas and guests. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class George Cardenas)

