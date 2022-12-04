SECNAV Visits Naval Base Kitsap

Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Sailors assigned to Naval Base Kitsap and neighboring commands during his visit to NBK–Bangor in Silverdale, Washington April 12, 2022. Naval Base Kitsap provides critical services, programs, and facilities that meet the needs of war-fighting commands and installation employees, supporting and enhancing fleet, fighter, and family readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)

