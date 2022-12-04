Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SECNAV Visits Naval Base Kitsap

    SILVERDALE, WA, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith 

    Navy Public Affairs Support Element, Det. Northwest

    Secretary of the Navy Carlos Del Toro speaks with Sailors assigned to Naval Base Kitsap and neighboring commands during his visit to NBK–Bangor in Silverdale, Washington April 12, 2022. Naval Base Kitsap provides critical services, programs, and facilities that meet the needs of war-fighting commands and installation employees, supporting and enhancing fleet, fighter, and family readiness. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Galbraith)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, SECNAV Visits Naval Base Kitsap, by PO2 Victoria Galbraith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

