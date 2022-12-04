Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3

On Day 3 of Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition, the 12 Soldiers completed the 8-mile ruck march; weapons qualification; medical lanes and were in the pool for the mystery event.
Photo by Sandra Roemer, IMCOM-E Enterprise Multimedia Center
|04.12.2022
|04.12.2022 14:06
|7139373
|220412-A-QJ905-529
|6720x4480
|6.84 MB
|DE
|1
|0
