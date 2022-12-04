Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3 [Image 3 of 9]

    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3

    GERMANY

    04.12.2022

    Photo by Nicole Alberico 

    U.S. Army Garrison Rheinland-Pfalz

    On Day 3 of Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition, the 12 Soldiers completed the 8-mile ruck march; weapons qualification; medical lanes and were in the pool for the mystery event.
    Photo by Sandra Roemer, IMCOM-E Enterprise Multimedia Center

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2022
    Date Posted: 04.12.2022 14:06
    Photo ID: 7139373
    VIRIN: 220412-A-QJ905-529
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 6.84 MB
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3 [Image 9 of 9], by Nicole Alberico, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3
    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3
    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3
    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3
    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3
    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3
    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3
    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3
    Installation Management Command - Europe Best Warrior Competition - Day 3

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baumholder
    BestWarrior
    ArmyStrong
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_europe

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT