U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arthur Flanders, a crew chief assigned to the 165th Maintenance Group, Georgia Air National Guard, attaches chains to a C-130 Hercules aircraft so it an be secure on the flightline in preparation for strong winds and thunderstorms predicted to make their way through southern Georgia on April 5, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)
|Date Taken:
|04.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|04.12.2022 11:07
|Photo ID:
|7138829
|VIRIN:
|220406-Z-PJ280-1027
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|4.12 MB
|Location:
|SAVANNAH, GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 165th Airlift Wing crew chiefs prepare for thunderstorms to come through South Georgia [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
