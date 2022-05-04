U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arthur Flanders, a crew chief assigned to the 165th Maintenance Group, Georgia Air National Guard, attaches chains to a C-130 Hercules aircraft so it an be secure on the flightline in preparation for strong winds and thunderstorms predicted to make their way through southern Georgia on April 5, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.05.2022 Date Posted: 04.12.2022 11:07 Photo ID: 7138829 VIRIN: 220406-Z-PJ280-1027 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 4.12 MB Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 165th Airlift Wing crew chiefs prepare for thunderstorms to come through South Georgia [Image 5 of 5], by TSgt Caila Arahood, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.