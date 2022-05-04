Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    165th Airlift Wing crew chiefs prepare for thunderstorms to come through South Georgia [Image 3 of 5]

    165th Airlift Wing crew chiefs prepare for thunderstorms to come through South Georgia

    SAVANNAH, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.05.2022

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood 

    165th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Tech. Sgt. Arthur Flanders, a crew chief assigned to the 165th Maintenance Group, Georgia Air National Guard, attaches chains to a C-130 Hercules aircraft so it an be secure on the flightline in preparation for strong winds and thunderstorms predicted to make their way through southern Georgia on April 5, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

