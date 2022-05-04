165th Airlift Wing crew chiefs prepare for thunderstorms to come through South Georgia

A Georgia Air National Guard crew chief assigned to the 165th Maintenance Group, attaches chains to a C-130 Hercules aircraft so it an be secure on the flightline in preparation for strong winds and thunderstorms predicted to make their way through southern Georgia on April 5, 2022. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Caila Arahood)

Date Taken: 04.05.2022
Location: SAVANNAH, GA, US